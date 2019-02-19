Top Alcoholic Drinks That Are Good For Your Liver… Wait What?!

Hey it’s Intern Adrianna from The Cage Show, I’m pretty sure drinking alcoholic beverages are bad for my liver… like really bad.

Come to find out though...

If you’re looking to be healthier while drinking alcohol occasionally, according to businessinsider.com, these are the healthiest alcohols you can choose from.

1. Tequila - The shot I drank at happy hour last Friday really benefited me! The agavins, natural sugars in agave, are non-digestible so blood sugar levels won't spike. In fact, it can lower glucose levels and increase insulin production.

2. Red Wine- Obvious right? But did you know red wine contains active antioxidants like resveratrol, proanthocyanidin, and quercetin, which fight free radicals and decrease the rate of cell oxidation that contributes to inflammation and cardiovascular disease? YUP!

3. Rum- Some would say it's not as popular at the bar then the other guys on the shelf but you may not know rum is a fermented drink produced from sugarcane juice or molasses, and it does not contain any fat or carbohydrates in it..

4. Whiskey- YAS MY FAVORITE!!!! No questions asked having a drink can help relieve some stress. Consuming a single serving of whiskey settles the nerves and calms the brain by slowing activity. But that seems kinda obvious?

Well there you have it, drinking can be good for your health… but remember drink responsibly and in moderation. Grab your glass and Cheers to that!

Check out the rest of the list at the link below.

Business Insider