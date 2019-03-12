Incoming Storm Trashes Wedding Reception

Holy crap! They say rain on your wedding day is good luck, but what about a tropical storm?? It appears this takes place somewhere tropical in an outdoor tent with those flappy plastic windows. Right in the middle of the CONGA LINE giant gusts of wind blow in and start wreaking havoc on the wedding tent! It's unclear if the nacho cheese buffet was blown out to sea or if the Groom saw this as a sign from Zeus and called the whole thing off. Watch below!

