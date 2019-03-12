Incoming Storm Trashes Wedding Reception

March 12, 2019
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Categories: 
Cage Show

Holy crap!  They say rain on your wedding day is good luck, but what about a tropical storm??   It appears this takes place somewhere tropical in an outdoor tent with those flappy plastic windows.   Right in the middle of the CONGA LINE giant gusts of wind blow in and start wreaking havoc on the wedding tent!   It's unclear if the nacho cheese buffet was blown out to sea or if the Groom saw this as a sign from Zeus and called the whole thing off.   Watch below!

Tags: 
jason cage
cage show
cage page
storm
Wedding

Recent Podcast Audio
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes