Video Shows Man Fall Onto Car at Dealership

Know who this guy is? It was raining dudes in Fort Myers and no one knows where he came from. Car dealer owner John Dileonardo was confused as heck when he walked out and found damage and a head-shaped dent in the roof of one of his cars. He pulled up the footage and was shocked to find a guy who had either jumped or fell more than 20 feet from the roof of the building onto the car that was parked below. The guy can be seen sliding on the wet roof and smacking the back of his head hard on the rear window. Somehow, the guy immediately jumps up and runs away!

Video of Man falls onto car at dealership