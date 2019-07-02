REVEALED: Who Spends More On Impulse Buys? Men or Women?
July 2, 2019
If you ever find yourself buying something randomly online that you didn't know you wanted, you really don't need, and you may never use . . . well, you aren't alone.
According to a new survey, 89% of people say they sometimes make impulse purchases. And not just cheap ones either.
40% of men and 32% of women say they dropped over $50 on their last impulse purchase . . . and that includes 23% of men and 16% of women who spent over $100.
The survey also found 28% of people spend more than $200 a month on takeout and delivery . . . 10% spend more than $200 a month on alcohol . . . and 5% spend more than $200 a month going to coffee shops.
But in spite of all that, 54% of people say they consider themselves a saver, not a spender.
