A Woman Smashes Up a Popeyes When She Gets Their $4 Meal Confused with Wendy's

Video of Woman Smashes Window In Fast Food Restaurant Popeyes

All of the fast food chains are working so hard to stuff us full of fried food at rock bottom prices . . . maybe this kind of mix-up was inevitable?

A woman went into a Popeyes in Staten Island, New York earlier this month and ordered their $4 deal. It comes with chicken strips, a biscuit, and a side . . . but no drink.

Well . . . apparently, the woman confused it with Wendy's $4 deal, which DOES include a drink.

And she was so upset that she didn't get a soda that she picked up a chair and SMASHED the front window of the store.

The cops are trying to track her down.