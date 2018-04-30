A Woman Smashes Up a Popeyes When She Gets Their $4 Meal Confused with Wendy's
April 30, 2018
All of the fast food chains are working so hard to stuff us full of fried food at rock bottom prices . . . maybe this kind of mix-up was inevitable?
A woman went into a Popeyes in Staten Island, New York earlier this month and ordered their $4 deal. It comes with chicken strips, a biscuit, and a side . . . but no drink.
Well . . . apparently, the woman confused it with Wendy's $4 deal, which DOES include a drink.
And she was so upset that she didn't get a soda that she picked up a chair and SMASHED the front window of the store.
The cops are trying to track her down.