Yikes! Who's worse at forgetting partners birthday? Men or Women?

Forgetting your wife or girlfriend's birthday makes you the worst person ever, right? Well maybe . . . but it also puts you in the MAJORITY.

A new survey found 52% of men have forgotten their wife or girlfriend's birthday at least once. That's compared to just 24% of women who've done the same.

Most of those people were able to scramble and do something last-minute though. Only 1 in 5 said they completely forgot. Everyone else had time to run out and buy a scented candle at CVS or something.

But when guys do remember, they at least SPEND more than women . . . $164, compared to $117 on average. Here are four more stats from the survey . . .

1. The average person who does forget a partner's birthday won't just do it once. On average, it'll happen FOUR TIMES while they're together.

2. One in five couples have gotten into a fight, because one of them forgot the other's birthday. And 12% have broken up over it.

3. 36% of us have SAID we didn't want anything for our birthday, but secretly expected something anyway. The top thing we want from our partner is a nice dinner out.

4. You're not expected to plan a party for someone until about seven months of dating. And the #1 way to RUIN their party is by inviting someone they don't like.

