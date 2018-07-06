Half of People Secretly Wish They Could Sleep in Separate Beds
July 6, 2018
Yeah yeah yeah, on the outside, it looks like your relationship is in trouble or something but if you could get past that . . . YUP, all about it.
According to a new study, almost HALF of the people say they secretly wish they could sleep in separate beds . . . just to get a better night's sleep. And 12% of couples already do sleep separately (including Grandma and Grandpa who are smarter than us and still together).
The top five reasons why they wish they could sleep alone are: Their partner snores, it gets too hot in the bed, they go to bed at different times, they can't stretch out, or their partner hogs the covers.