5 Seconds of Summer Announce Album Release Date & Plans for Summer Tour

It's official! 5 Seconds of Summer are planning on turning up the heat this summer.

After much anticipation, we finally know when they'll release their third studio album. Yes, the album, which will be titled Youngblood, will drop on June 22. The announcement was made as the guys shared the cover art on their social media channels early Monday (April 8):





In addition, they'll be hitting the road to celebrate the album's release. The group announced 25 tour dates for the first leg of the Meet You There Tour across North America as well:



Youngblood will be available for pre-order on Thursday (April 12), according to this morning's announcement.

Meanwhile, tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (April 13) at 10 am local time.

On February 22, the group released the lead single from Youngblood, titled “Want You Back," and it's been met with a LOT of fanfare. In fact, the video has already amassed well over 15 million streams on YouTube alone.



Youngblood will be their first release since Sounds Good Feels Good dropped back in 2015.