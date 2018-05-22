Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Dating Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson

Just days after news of her split from longtime boyfriend Mac Miller broke, it sounds like Ariana Grande is dating a new man.



Grande is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. PEOPLE.com is reporting that the relationship “just started,” and their sources are calling it “very casual” at this point.



In fact, both stars just ended long term relationships. Ariana confirmed the news earlier this month that she and Mac Miller had split (after being together for nearly two years). Meanwhile, Davidson recently split from his longtime girlfriend, Cazzie David (Larry David’s daughter).



Davidson attended the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 20) to support his new girl. He was seen backstage with his arm around Ari after she opened the show with a performance of “No Tears Left to Cry.”



Neither Ariana nor Pete have confirmed (or denied) the rumors.