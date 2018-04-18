Ariana Grande Will Drop "No Tears Left to Cry" on Friday

We’ve been waiting, and it will finally arrive this week!



Ariana Grande will release a new song, titled "No Tears Left to Cry," on Friday (April 20). Ariana made the announcement via a series of tweets late yesterday (April 17).



First she posted this tear drop emoji.



-- — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

missed you — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

That was followed by the words “missed you.”The final tweet read “No Tears Left to Cry” upside down, and revealed a release date of April 20.

Ariana’s return to releasing new music has been a long journey. Last May there was a bombing outside of her show in Manchester, England. The incident killed 22 people, and left hundreds injured. Ariana has been committed to helping the families of the victims of the incident.



We'll have the new track for you on Friday, so check back then.