Did Prince William Just Reveal The Royal Baby's Gender?

Will Prince Jack being joining the line of succession? Well, we're wondering if that's the case after recent comments from Prince William.

With Duchess Kate Middleton due to give birth to the couple's third child basically any day now, Prince William may have dropped a MAJOR hint about the baby's gender on Tuesday (April 10).

William was attending a soccer match in Birmingham, England when he reportedly said, "I'm going to insist the baby is called Jack," according to a report from The Mirror.

He paused for a second. Then perhaps realizing what he had just said, the 35-year-old Prince added "Or jackie."

William was referring to one of the soccer stars, Jack Grealish.

William & Kate are expecting their third child. The couple's oldest child, Prince George is 4 years old. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte is now 2 years old.

The baby is due to arrive this month, and is expected to be delivered at St. Mary's Hospital in London.