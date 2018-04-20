DJ & Music Producer Avicii Has Died at the Age of 28

We have tragic news to report this afternoon. Multiple media outlets are reporting that Swedish DJ Avicii has died.

​



The DJ (whose real name is Tim Bergling) was just 28.



"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that was shared with the media.



He was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday (April 20), according to Baron's statement. She asked for privacy at this time and didn't offer any additional details about his death.

Bergling has retired from touring back in 2016. The DJ cited health issues as the reason behind the decision to stop touring when he made the announcement. However, he continued to work in the studio.



Avicii released several hit songs during his career, including "Wake Me Up," "Hey Brother," and "The Days."