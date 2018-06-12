'Halloween' Sequel Trailer Returns Jaime Lee Curtis to Iconic Laurie Strode Role

Decades after first being terrorized by Michael Myers, Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is back in 2018's Halloween. A new trailer for the film, which comes from director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride, debuted last week.





Curtis shared her excitement about the trailer via Twitter: “You’ve waited 40 years for us both, and the trailer is up now,” she wrote.



“He’s waited for me. I’ve waited for him.” You’ve waited 40 years for us both and the trailer is up now and a 60 second version is here! Happy Halloween! See you 10/19/18 pic.twitter.com/f5Vu06ruBB — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 8, 2018

Curtis played Laurie in some of the film’s sequels, most recently in Halloween: Resurrection back in 2002. But the new film will ignore the events of those other franchise entries, instead picking up decades after the conclusion of the original.

"There just felt like such a simple truth to the original," Green told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "The first one really had that anonymity to who he was. [We are> stripping down the backstory, and philosophy, and motivation, and, you know, themes of cults, and things like that. In this one, we’re trying to go bare bones and tell a horrifying story of questions that have no answers. It’s just bad sh-- that happens.”



In a recent interview with Variety, Curtis called the film a worthy addition to the popular franchise.



“It’s powerful. “It’s old-school. It’s terrifying," she said.



The 2018 version will be released nationwide on Oct. 19. Just in time for Halloween.