LISTEN: Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull Release Summer Jam "Move To Miami"

Two of our favorite performers are teaming up to help celebrate Miami.

In fact, today's release from Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull already sounds like a perfect summer song to us. The song, which is titled "Move to Miami" tells the story of a girl who would make you move to the Magic City.

Check it out here. The song does have some NSFW language:



Both artists, of course, are natives of Miami. They have collaborated in the past as well. Back in 2010 they came together for the smash hit single, "I Like It."

Iglesias has not released a track in the English language since 2014's "Bailando."