LOOK: Nicki Minaj Will Drop Two New Tracks on Thursday

Finally! We have confirmation that Nicki Minaj is coming back! The rapper will release new music tomorrow (April 12). In fact, she’ll be releasing TWO new songs on Thursday.



Nicki had been teasing an announcement on social media earlier this week, but those posts were deleted.



Nicki’s tweets from Tuesday (April 20) revealed the cover art for two tracks. The first song is titled, “Barbie Tingz,” according to Nicki’s tweet:



The second track will apparently be titled “Chun Li,” and Nicki also shared the cover image for that release:Minaj last released an album in 2014. The Pinkprint included the smash hit song “Anaconda.”We’ll share Nicki’s new music as soon as it drops tomorrow (April 12) at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on Thursday.