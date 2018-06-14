Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande Release Sexy New Track, "Bed"

Nicki Minaj’s latest track, “Bed,” which features Ariana Grande, dropped Thursday (June 14).

The sexy pop track marks the latest release from Minaj’s upcoming Queen album, which is due out on Aug. 10.



“Got a bed, wit' your name on it / Wit' your name on it / Got a kiss, wit' your name on it / Wit' your name on it,” the pair sing for the song’s club-ready chorus.



Of course, this definitely does not mark the duo's first collaboration. They released “Bang Bang” in the summer of 2014 with Jessie J. Grande then appeared on Minaj's Pinkprint album in 2014 for the song “Get On Your Knees." The pair reunited in 2016 for the smash hit single “Side to Side.”



The two superstars seem to like working together because today's release won't mark their only collaboration this month! Minaj is expected to appear on Grande’s upcoming song, titled “The Light Is Coming." That track will drop next week ahead of her Sweetener album (due out later this summer).



"Bed" follows three releases from the Queen album. Minaj has already released "Chun-Li," "Barbie Tingz," and "Rich Sex."



Plus, it’s been a SUPER busy week for Grande. Not only has she been making headlines for her rumored engagement to Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson but she also appears on Troye Sivan’s “Dance To This” single, which was released Wednesday.