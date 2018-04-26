This is NOT a drill! We finally know when Shawn Mendes will drop his highly anticipated third studio album!

After teasing album news by posting a live stream on YouTube yesterday, Shawn shared the full announcement overnight. The 19-year-old star announced on social that his third studio album will be self-titled.



Shawn Mendes The Album will drop on May 25. The album is available for preorder right now.



We also got to see the album's full track listing. It includes includes a collaboration with "Issues" singer Julia Michaels on a track titled “Like to Be You.” Meanwhile, Khalid is featured on another track titled “Why.”

“In My Blood” “Nervous” “Lost in Japan” “Where Were You in the Morning?” “Like to Be You” feat. Julia Michaels “Fallin’ All in You” “Particular Taste” “Why” “Because I Had You” “Queen” “Youth” feat. Khalid “Mutual” “Perfectly Wrong” “When You’re Ready”

Mendes, of course, has already released two of the tracks from the album (“In My Blood” and “Lost in Japan”). Shawn's promotion for the album will include take over The Late Late Show With James Corden for the week of June 4-7 as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes Legit Broke John Mayer Down



When it comes to Shawn's heroes he's basically just like the rest of us. In fact, the 19-year-old superstar Twitter-stalks his idols just like you and me. So how did the "Treat You Better" singer break his music hero, John Mayer?





UP NEXT: Can You Beat Shawn Mendes in Our Forehead Game?