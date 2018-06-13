Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande Release "Dance To This"

It's here! Troye Sivan has dropped the song "Dance To This," his highly-anticipated collaboration with Ariana Grande.

The two artists had been teasing the release for a while, and it did not disappoint. It's totally the sexy bop that we expected to hear from Troye and Ari. We love it already!



The two stars have been expressing their excitement about the track on Twitter all day:



Can’t believe it’s finally here. I’m so excited for you guys to hear the bridge of this song lol — troye sivan (@troyesivan) June 13, 2018

Dance To This out now ♡ ! ☁️ I’m so honored to be on this record w my dear friend and pop king @troyesivan https://t.co/TeFv1ySHft pic.twitter.com/zue6IW4rFh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 13, 2018

Sivan has already released "My My My," "The Good Side," and the title-track for his upcoming album, Bloom. That album will drop on Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, Ariana's fourth studio album, Sweetener, is also expected drop in August. We'll actually have more new music from Ariana sooner than that. Her collaboration with Nicki Minaj is expected to be released as early as Thursday.