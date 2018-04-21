Verne Troyer, Known as Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers,' Has Died at the Age of 49

Verne Troyer, the actor who was best known as Mini-Me in two of the Austin Powers films, has died. He was 49 years old.

No cause of death was immediately released.

Troyer had battled alcoholism for several years.

He was taken to the hospital earlier this month, according to a report from TMZ. They say that the 49-year-old actor was drunk and suicidal at the time. He was also being treated for possible alcohol poisoning.

The actor, who was reportedly 2 feet, 8 inches tall, played the role of Mini-Me in both Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).

Verne's family announced his passing on social media today.

