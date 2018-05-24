WATCH: Anna Kournikova & Infant Daughter, Lucy, Dance to "Move to Miami"

Enrique Iglesias’ family is loving his new song, “Move to Miami.”

Anna Kournikova shared an adorable video showing their five-month old daughter Lucy dancing to the new track on Instagram yesterday (May 23).



Iglesias and Kournikova welcomed Lucy and her twin brother, Nicholas, back in December.Enrique and Pitbull dropped “Move to Miami” earlier this month. The sultry song, which tells the story of a girl who makes you want to move to the Magic City, is totally a perfect summer jam.You can check out the full music video here. The song does have some NSFW language:Both artists, of course, are natives of Miami. It’s not their first collaboration, of course. Back in 2010 they came together for the smash hit single, "I Like It."