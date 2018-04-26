WATCH: Backstreet Boys Tease New Single Arriving Soon!

Everybody! Backstreet is about to be back with NEW music.



The Backstreet Boys have been teasing us by promising a new album for a while now, but it sounds like a new single is finally coming.



The band shared a video showing Kevin Richardson playing the piano. We assume that he is performing the melody from the group’s upcoming new single. You can hear it for yourself right here:



Meanwhile, Kevin shared even more information about the anticipated single. He took to Instagram to share that the “new single” will arrive “to radio” in 21 days.You can bet that we’ll be keeping our eyes on the mailbox for that track to arrive! We’ll let you know when we hear more about it.

In honor of Earth Month, we asked the guys how they’re helping the environment:



Check out our 1Thing sustainability initiative to see more artists share the #1Thing they do to help the environment.