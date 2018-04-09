WATCH: Lady Gaga & Fans Celebrate Ten Years of "Just Dance"

It's a big milestone for one of the biggest songs of our generation. Lady Gaga's smash hit song, "Just Dance," is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week. The track, which was Gaga's first release, jump started the singer's career. In fact, it felt like Gaga instantly become a household name after the release.



Gaga took to Twitter on Sunday (April 8) to mark the anniversary exactly ten years (to the day) after the track was first released. To mark the occasion, she shared a compilation video of clips from TV appearances and performances of "Just Dance" from 2008:



"Mother Monster" also went on to thank her "Little Monsters" for their love and support in the text of Sunday's post.



"I can’t believe it’s been ten years since the release of Just Dance. It’s very emotional and I am so grateful to little monsters for sticking by me all these years," she wrote in the Tweet. "Cheers to many more, filled with love & bravery to be yourself. I love you so so much."



"Just Dance" (which was co-written by Akon and featured vocals from Colby O'Donis) went on to spend eleven months on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



In a message shared later Sunday night, Gaga went on to thank her fans for the past decade and to say that she can't wait for the next ten years.



I love you little monsters 4eva. The last decades been a blast I will never forget. I can’t wait for the next. If you don’t have any shadows you’re not standing in the light. --I wrote “just dance, gonna be ok” right after one of the hardest times in my life. It was true. pic.twitter.com/mpx8XLPhfK — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 9, 2018

"If you don’t have any shadows you’re not standing in the light. I wrote “just dance, gonna be ok” right after one of the hardest times in my life. It was true," she wrote.Happy Anniversary, Gaga!