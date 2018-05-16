WATCH: The Trailer for the Highly-Anticipated Whitney Houston Documentary

The story of Whitney Houston will hit the big screen this summer, and we're getting our first look at the upcoming documentary which chronicles the life and career of this iconic diva.



The film, simply titled Whitney, will premiere tonight at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was created by filmmaker Kevin Macdonald.



The film promises to answer the "questions you want asked."



The preview offers glimpses into her life and career including notable moments. In one of the notable clips seen in the trailer, Whitney appears to criticize Paula Abdul.



"That girl is singing off-key on the record," Whitney remarks in an interview clip shown.



The movie hits theaters (nationwide) on July 6.

