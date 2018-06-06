Justin Bieber Joins Animated Cupid Film as Executive Producer

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber teased his upcoming animated film in a perfectly vague Instagram post. The simple sketch of Cupid is accompanied by a caption reading only "#cupidmovie."

The film will focus on mythological god Cupid. Cupid's mischievious personality and ability to cause uncontrollable desire sound remarkably similar to someone else we know... The god of love and affection will fittingly be voiced by Justin himself.

Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, and Marvel Studios founding chairman, David Maisel, have teamed up to create Mythos Studio. Along with voicing Cupid, Justin is also credited as the film's Excecutive Producer. Braun and Bieber's previous production of music documentary Never Say Never proved they really are a dream team, landing them the spot of the top performing music documentary.

Maisel noted the team's enthusiasm about the film and highlighted how perfect Justin is for the role. “Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world.”