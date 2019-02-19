Kelly Clarkson Phenomenally Covered Lady Gaga's "Shallow"

This is a MUST WATCH performance!

February 19, 2019

By Extra Eric (via WODS

Related: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Will Perform "Shallow" at the Oscars

We all love Kelly Clarkson, and her cover of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" makes us love her even more! The Meaning Of Life songstress recently covered the A Star Is Born track and she delivered a phenomenal cover of the viral song. 

At the beginning, she shouted out Gaga and said how nice she is and how she's been rooting for her -- we love legends supporting legends! Not many people can take on this song, but Kelly delivered a powerful cover of the song that is sure to be Gaga approved.

Check it out above!

Tags: 
Lady Gaga
Bradley Cooper
Kelly Clarkson
Shallow
A Star Is Born

