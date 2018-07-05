The Key to a Happy Marriage May Be Your Height

There are so many factors that help determine if your marriage is a happy one.

A new study is saying something as simple as you and your spouse's height may play a large part in if your marriage will be a happy one.

The study, which was published in an issue of Personality and Individual Differences, found that shorter wives with taller husbands tended to have happier marriages.

In fact, the greater the height difference between the wife and husband, the greater the happiness level.



Hold your horses because this isn’t a “lasting happiness” exactly. The study says that this rule only applies for the first 18 years of marriage.



Apparently once you've been together for nearly 20 years things like height just don't matter anymore. Interesting.