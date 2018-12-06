SCREENSHOTS: 'White Christmas' Returning to Theaters for the Holidays

Check out the 1954 classic on the silver screen

December 6, 2018
Kyle McCann

One of the most iconic holiday films of all time is making a return to the big screen.

Fathom Events has announced a limited return-to-theaters for the 1954 classic White Christmas. The legendary film tells the tale of a pair of WWII veterans-slash-entertainers, played by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, who unite with a pair of performing sisters, played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, for a white Christmas in Vermont.

Catch this Christmas classic on Sunday, December 9 or Wednesday, December 12. To find a theater near you and to score tickets, simply click here.

