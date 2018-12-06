SCREENSHOTS: 'White Christmas' Returning to Theaters for the Holidays

One of the most iconic holiday films of all time is making a return to the big screen.

Fathom Events has announced a limited return-to-theaters for the 1954 classic White Christmas. The legendary film tells the tale of a pair of WWII veterans-slash-entertainers, played by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, who unite with a pair of performing sisters, played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, for a white Christmas in Vermont.

Catch this Christmas classic on Sunday, December 9 or Wednesday, December 12. To find a theater near you and to score tickets, simply click here.