Diplo Links French Montana and Lil Pump for "Welcome to the Party" Off 'Deadpool 2' Soundtrack

It's the second song off the upcoming soundtrack

May 16, 2018
Kyle McCann
French Montana performs in Las Vegas, Nevada / Lil Pump performs during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California / DJ Diplo attends the 2018 Billboard Power 100 in New York, NY, on January 25, 2018

PA Images-SIPA USA / Christopher Polk-Getty Images for Coachella / Anthony Behar-SIPA USA

Need three more reasons to be excited for this Friday's release of Deadpool 2? Okay, here you go: French Montana, Lil Pump, and Diplo.

Oh, and if you still needed a fourth, how about up-and-comer Zhavia? This fantastic four just dropped the second track off the upcoming super-anti-hero sequel. Take a listen to "Welcome to the Party" below while a CGI Wade Wilson gets his dance on:             

French and Pump recently shared the stage at Coachella as week. This song follows the soundtrack's first single "Ashes" by Celine Dion.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 hits theaters Friday, May 18.

