Jennifer Hudson Delivers Powerful, Emotional Version of "I'll Fight" From 'RGB'

February 25, 2019
Kyle McCann
Jennifer Hudson performs during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Academy Award nominated song "I'll Fight" from RBG may not have been a winner for Diane Warren, but Jennifer Hudson's performance of the feminist anthem certainly was.

 In what was a show packed with wildly anticipated musical performances, Hudson's rendition of the Warren song was probably not on the top of many audiophile's lists of can't-misses. That is, until the singer-slash-actress took the stage.

In a crowded race, "I'll Fight" lost the Oscar for Best Original Song to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

"I'll Fight" is played over the closing credits of RBG, the Best Documentary Feature nominee about the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

