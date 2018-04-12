LISTEN: Nicki Minaj Drops Two Brand NEW Tracks

The reigning queen of hip-hop is back in a VERY. BIG. WAY. Ya girl Nicki Minaj has just released a pair of brand new tracks... and we could not be more excited.

Nicki told fans yesterday that two new songs, "Barbie Tings" and "Chun Li" will hit the streets on Thursday. Check out the recently posted lyric video for the NSFW track "Barbie Tings" below:

You can cop your own version of "Barbie Tings" right here.

Meanwhile, Nicki also released "Chun-Li" today -- and a gold star for anyone who got the Street Fighter reference. Take a listen to that track below:

It's unclear if these tracks are part of a new album in the works, but either way we'll take 'em. Hit us back up soon for more on Nicki and what she's up to.