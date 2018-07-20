Remembering Chester Bennington One Year Later

One year ago today, July 20th, 2017, Chester Bennington, vocalist for Linkin Park, was lost to suicide.

Bennington's death has since helped shine a light on mental health all across the music world, as did the death of Bennington's close friend, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell (who would have been 53-years-old today) just two months earlier.

Fellow LP frontman and MC Mike Shinoda channeled his grief into a raw, emotional new record called Post Traumatic. Each song on the album appears to describe how Shinoda dealt and still is dealing with the loss of his close friend. Meanwhile, his other bandmates have largely kept out of the spotlight as they work to cope with the loss.

Today, one year later, band did release a statement honoring Bennington's life and memory, as well as the positive impacr he and their music has had on the world. "Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts—our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness. Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than words can express."

Linkin Park bassist "Phoenix" Farrell posted a message dedicated to Bennington, saying "there hasn't been a day that has gone by that I haven't thought of you. I miss you, and it still hurts to not have you here."

Friends, family, fellow musicians and more have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on the somber anniversary.

Hard to believe it's been a year since Chester passed! Still doesn't seem real! Rock n roll won't be the same without him! — michael bohn (@therettes) July 20, 2018

Its been a year you’ve been gone , You are so missed my brother Chester . pic.twitter.com/p3yMdDVjol — matt sorum (@mattsorum) July 20, 2018

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.