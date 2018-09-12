Chance the Rapper's New Movie 'Slice' is Available Now

Watch Chance play a pizza delivery werewolf

September 12, 2018
Kyle McCann
Chance The Rapper performs at American Airlines Arena.

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Grab some popcorn! Chance the Rapper's big screen debut has officially arrived!

Related: Stephen Colbert Explains What Chance The Rapper & Childish Gambino's "Favorite Song" Has In Common With 'Lord Of The Rings'

Chance's new movie, Slice, is streaming on most of your favorite movie-streaming services starting today. The Chicago rapper plays a pizza deliery werewolf named Dax Lycander who works at a pizza joint built right on top of the Gates of Hell.

The film premiered last night in Chicago, where Chance took part in a Q&A with fans. Check it out: 

Tags: 
Chance the Rapper
Slice

Recent Podcast Audio
Battle Of The Tinder Dates 9-10-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Battle Of The Tinder Dates 9-10-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
How To Avoid Those Financial Fights In Marriage Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting: Zack and Mira and the Wedding Video Mix 96.5 On Demand
Keith From Papa Johns Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #6 - Geoff Sheen went through and mocked the WHOLE season for each team in the NFL and you won't like who he's picked for the best record in the NFL. Also, way to early Super Bowl picks. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes