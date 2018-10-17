Watch the New Version of the Maroon 5 Hit "Girls Like You"

Check out the new clips from all those fierce female cameos

October 17, 2018
Kyle McCann
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 during the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 26, 2017, in Napa, California

Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE

To mark the end of their tour, Maroon 5 graced fans with a new version of the video for their latest hit "Girls Like You."

Related: Watch Millie Bobby Brown Rap On Stage With Maroon 5

The original video of the Red Pill Blues single featured a star-studded cast of famous females, including Cardi B, who's featured on the track, Jennifer Lopez, Tiffany Haddish, Camila Cabello, and more. The new video, dubbed Version 2, features new super-cute clips from each of the fierce females who make cameos in the video. Check it out:

   

 

 

Tags: 
Maroon 5
Girls Like You