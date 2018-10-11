Watch the Trailer for the Eminem-Produced Rap Battle Movie 'Bodied'

Slim Shady knows a thing or two about rap battle films

October 11, 2018
Kyle McCann
Eminem performs at the Coachella Valley music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club.

Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

If you're going to make a movie about rap battles, you might as well get Eminem on board!

Not only is Slim Shady among the greatest battlers of all-time, but his "kind of" autobiographical film 8 Mile is all about rap battles. So it only makes sense that his latest film project is getting a good bit of Hollywood hype.

Em is a producer on the upcoming film Bodied. The movie already won an award at last year's Toronto International Film Festival and is now slated for a cinematic release on November 2. Check out the official trailer below:

The film stars Calum Worthy as grad student Adam, who becomes a competitive battle rapper while working on his graduate thesis on the subject. Anthony Michael Hall and Charlamagne tha God also star in the film, as well as real-life battle rappers Dumbfoundead, Hollow da Don, and others.

Eminem
Bodied

