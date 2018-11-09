Wu-Tang Clan Celebrate 25 Years of 'Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)'

Hip-hop heads are joining with the Wu-Tang Clan to celebrate 25 years since the release of one of the most important hip-hop records of all-time, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Related: Wu-Tang Clan Drops First Video in Years

To mark the album's anniversary, the legendary group released a highly-anticipated documentary on how the album came together, what it means to them, and how their lives 25 years ago shaped that groundbreaking sound. Check out the short, NSFW film For The Children: 25 Years of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)​ above and find out why Wu-Tang really is for the children.

Meanwhile, the icons have shown their staying power by continuing to be pop culture fixtures. They were just featured on Logic's "Wu-Tang Forever," announced plans for a television show, and even launched a makeup line you never knew you wanted.

They also marked today's anniversary with a very special appearance on Good Morning America. Check out their live performance of "Protect Ya Neck."