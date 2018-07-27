Anne-Marie & David Guetta Release "Don't Leave Me Alone"

Get a first listen to the latest collaboration from the French DJ and producer

July 27, 2018
LA
6/9/2018 - Anne-Marie on stage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium, London. / LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Nicki Minaj and David Guetta perform on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas,

© Press Association / PictureGroup

David Guetta has been red-hot recently, especially after releasing a brand new track, "Don't Leave Me Alone," with the incredibly talented British singer and songwriter, Anne-Marie.

Following the French DJ and producer's "Flames" drop featuring Sia just days ago, this is the most recent sound from Guetta.

He enlisted the vocal talents of Anne-Marie, who's the mind behind the, Speak Your Mind, hit track "FRIENDS" with Marshmello. Their track soared well into the Top 40, landing at No. 11. 

The British singer and songwriter tweeted "Don't Leave Me Alone's" release earlier:

As well as the superstar DJ, David Guetta:

Listen to the full brand new banger, with lyric video, right now:

