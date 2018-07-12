Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran Drop "2002" Acoustic Video
"Oops I got ninety-nine problems singing bye, bye, bye"
July 12, 2018
It's already on repeat ...and yes, giving us all the feels!
Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie teamed up to give us a nostalgic track, "2002." Now, it has an adorable acoustic video to go along with it.
The single alludes to Britney Spears' "Oops I Did It Again" and "...Baby One More Time," JAY-Z's "99 Problems," NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," and even Nelly's "Ride Wit Me."
"Oops I got ninety-nine problems singing bye, bye, bye /
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me /
Better hit me, baby, one more time /
Paint a picture for you and me /
Of the days when we were young /
Singing at the top of both our lungs"
Watch and enjoy the two singing together in this brand new acoustic video: