Beyonce & JAY-Z Give Teen $100,000 Scholarship During 'OTR II' Tour

Beyonce and JAY-Z are wrapping up their OTR II tour but not before they dish out some more cash to enable kids to go to college.

Related: Beyonce & JAY-Z Share Adorable Picture Of Twins

It's a part of their mission to give $1 million to select kids in Boys and Girls Clubs across the country who wish to pursue a higher education.

Mikayla Lowry was the lucky winner during the Atlanta tour stop. The aspiring marine biologist boasts a 3.7 GPA and is serving as the Keystone Club's vice president.

Watch the moment when DJ Khaled announces Mikayla as the 'OTR II Scholarship' winner... and try not to tear up too much.