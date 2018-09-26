Beyonce & JAY-Z Share Backstage Video from 'OTRII' Tour

Check out the 'On The Run II' clip

September 26, 2018
LA
Beyonce and Jay Z perform on stage during a Get Out The Vote concert in support of Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. With less than a week to go until election day.

© Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Beyonce just shared a very lovely backstage video with her hubby, JAY-Z following their latest On The Run II tour stop.

Related: Beyonce & JAY-Z Give Teen $100,000 Scholarship During 'OTR II' Tour

The video shows the couple in their element, living in all of their glory. It's not too often we get a glimpse into the backstage lives of superstars.

Their OTRII tour only has a few dates left, getting ready to conclude coming up on October 4. Their latest track, "APESH*T," is currently sitting at No. 15 on the chart.

Check out the video.

Tags: 
Beyonce
Jay-Z
OTR II
On the Run II

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sport #9 - NBA training camps kicked off and the Kawhi Leonard Bot 2000 upgrade included talking and laughing, Whataburger and Spicy Ketchup is the greatest ever and the NFL is what we thought it would be. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-25-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Cecil Shorts Mix 96.5 On Demand
All The Feels 9-21-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes Geoff Sheen's Dress Code Violation Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #8 - What team do you HATE for no reason whatsoever? We fix the Texans' problem and give them a way to be 15-1. Kyle King has a HUGE announcement which he leaves for the end of the show. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes