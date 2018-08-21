Camila Cabello Proves Dreams Do Come True With 6 Year Old MTV VMA Tweet

Always follow your dreams

August 21, 2018
LA
Madonna (R) presents the award for Video of the Year to Camila Cabello (L) onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

© Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

Camila Cabello had one monumental night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Related: Watch The Top Moments From The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Not only did the "Havana" singer score the Moonmen for two of the biggest awards of the night, Best Artist and Video of the Year, but the second was presented to her by the one and only Madonna.

Remember when Camila wanted to go to the VMAs "SOOOOOOO" bad? Check out her tweet from 2012:

Here's what she tweeted following her Video of the Year acceptance speech at the VMAs early this morning:

If you're reading this, ALWAYS follow your dreams. No matter how big or small they are, hold your dreams high, and remember that anything is possible. Thank you, Camila Cabello, for being able to show us exactly that.

Here's to many more awards. Congratulations, Camila!

Tags: 
Camila Cabello
Madonna
VMAs