Cheat Codes Hit "Home" with A Warm, Los Angeles Vibe

From the guys who gave you "No Promises" with Demi Lovato, "Only You" with Little Mix, "Love Is Bigger" with U2 and more

October 15, 2018
LA
Kevin Ford, Matthew Russell and Trevor Dahl of Cheat Codes perform onstage during MTV Presents 'VMA Weekend' at Avalon on August 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

© Jesse Grant/Getty Images for MTV

Cheat Codes are back with some fire, and this time, they are really hitting "Home."

Group members Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford, and Matthew Russell have been on a massive rise lately, releasing "No Promises" with Demi Lovato, "Only You" with Little Mix, and even collaborating with U2 on "Love Is Bigger."

Being based out of Los Angeles, "Home" is the latest release to come from the trio... and it sounds just like a warm, summer day in LA feels like.

