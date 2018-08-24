David Guetta + Jason Derulo Drop "Goodbye" Featuring Nicki Minaj + Willy William

The stars have aligned!

David Guetta and Jason Derulo have produced a brand new sound featuring Nicki Minaj and Willy William that will have you not wanting to say "Goodbye."

Superstar producer David Guetta has been quite busy lately. He just produced "Don't Let Me Go" featuring Anne-Marie and dropped the music video earlier this week. Nicki Minaj has been riding high since debuting her latest album, Queen, just last week.

The beat samples Italian singer and songwriter Andrea Bocelli’s 1995 hit, “Time to Say Goodbye.” Not only does this new song have lyrics in English, but also Spanish and French!

Vibe out to the brand new track, "Goodbye," right here:

