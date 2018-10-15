Drake Brings LeBron James & Travis Scott On Stage to Perform "Sicko Mode," Calls Out Kanye on 'The Shop'

At his recent Aubrey & The Three Migos show in Los Angeles, Drake brought out both LeBron James and Travis Scott on stage.

The crew performed and danced/jumped around a got hype to Scott's "Sicko Mode" off his most recent album, Astroworld.

LeBron and Drake also just had a chat on James' HBO show, The Shop, where he called out Kanye (again) exciting their long time beef.

Check out this clip from the recent episode.