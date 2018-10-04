Halsey Unleashes Pure Musical Emotion in New Song, "Without Me"

"Did you think that you could live without me?"

October 4, 2018
LA
Halsey arrives at the 2018 Music Video Awards.

After giving us a taste about a week ago, Halsey just unleashed the musical emotion that is her brand new single, "Without Me."

This new vibe follows up "Eastside" with Benny Blanco and Khalid that currently sits at No. 15 on the chart.

Halsey quotes a fan and describes "Without Me" as a "cathartic BOP !" and we would have to agree.

The New Jersey native was able to find time to write this latest track while on her hopeless fountain kingdom tour that just wrapped up this past summer.

How does the song make Halsey feel?

Could "Without Me" be suggesting since-rekindled romancer, G-Eazy couldn't live without her?

Listen below and decide for yourself. Enjoy.

