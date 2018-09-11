High-Schooler Hits Every Note in Michael Jackson's "The Way You Make Me Feel," "You Are Not Alone"

It is also the best "He-He" we've heard in years

September 11, 2018
LA
Michael Jackson performs on stage during is 'HIStory' world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand.

© Phil Walter/Getty Images

There are Michael Jackson covers and renditions that pop up seemingly every day, however, it's not every day that we come across one that is this good.

Related: Michael Jackson's "Thriller" Is Getting An IMAX 3D Facelift

This high school student sounds so much like the late white-gloved King of Pop that if you close your eyes, you may just mistake the two.

While we are unsure of his name (if you know him, tweet us!), we are sure he absolutely nails hitting every note in the 1995 hit, "You Are Not Alone," and late 80's anthem, "The Way You Make Me Feel." (Note the impeccable "He-He!")

Prepare to be amazed.

Tags: 
Michael Jackson

Recent Podcast Audio
Battle Of The Tinder Dates 9-10-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Battle Of The Tinder Dates 9-10-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
How To Avoid Those Financial Fights In Marriage Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting: Zack and Mira and the Wedding Video Mix 96.5 On Demand
Keith From Papa Johns Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #6 - Geoff Sheen went through and mocked the WHOLE season for each team in the NFL and you won't like who he's picked for the best record in the NFL. Also, way to early Super Bowl picks. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes