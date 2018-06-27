Joe Jackson Dead At 89

Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, and creator of the Jackson 5, has passed away, TMZ reports.

He was hospitalized earlier in June with terminal cancer and reportedly passed away this morning at 3:30 AM in Los Angeles, California.

TMZ confirmed:

#BREAKING: Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family, has died. R.I.P. https://t.co/llc4qfsuKQ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2018

Monday (June 25) happened to be the anniversary of Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

RIP, Joe.