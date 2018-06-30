Jonas Blue & Joe Jonas Team Up On New "I See Love" Anthem

From the 'Hotel Transylvania 3' soundtrack, these Jonases may have a hit on their hands

June 30, 2018
LA
Jonas Blue / Joe Jonas of DNCE performs December 10, 2016 in Rosemont, IL.

©Anthony Harvey/Getty Images / imageSPACE

Oh, it's definitely on our summer feel-good playlist!

British EDM producer Jonas Blue has paired up with Joe Jonas to give you a brand new track "I See Love." And no, Blue is not their long-lost fourth brother... if that's what you were thinking.

The new anthem actually comes off of the new movie Hotel Transylvania 3 soundtrack. The movie features an all-star cast including Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, David Spade, Selena Gomes, along with Joe Jonas, and more.

Take a listen to "I See Love" for yourself and try not to feel good!

Tags: 
Jonas Blue
Joe Jonas
I See Love
Hotel Transylvania 3

