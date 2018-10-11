Khalid & Martin Garrix Take You Behind The Scenes in New "Ocean" Video

It's the latest episode of 'The Martin Garrix Show'

October 11, 2018
LA
Khalid at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. / Martin Garrix attends The Global Awards, a brand new awards show hosted by Global, the Media & Entertainment group, at London's Eventim Apol

© PictureGroup / Press Association

Martin Garrix takes you behind the scenes of his "Ocean" music video featuring Khalid.

It's part of his latest episode of The Martin Garrix Show which is syndicated on his YouTube channel.

Khalid actually just won the American Music Award for Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B.

Go behind-the-scenes in season 3, episode 6, "Ocean."

