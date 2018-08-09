Lady Gaga Announces Las Vegas Residency

Pop superstar Lady Gaga has officially landed her first Las Vegas residency.

She'll be performing at the MGM Park Theater beginning on December 28, 2018, and lasting through November 8, 2019.

The Mother Monster's new show, Enigma, is described as a “brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other.” She will also be playing "stripped-down versions of her hits" on her Jazz & Piano show dates.

Gaga tweeted the announcement:

LADY GAGA ENIGMA

THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATERLV

PLUS 4 EXCLUSIVE JAZZ & PIANO ENGAGEMENTS

LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE TOMORROW

ON SALE 8/13. https://t.co/pv0Ib9sGnV #GAGAVEGAS pic.twitter.com/DsZhRH79KH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 7, 2018

Find the full dates of Lady Gaga's Las Vegas MGM Park Theater residency here.