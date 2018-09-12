Mac Miller: A 'Blue Slide Park' Vigil, 'K.I.D.S,' & Tributes From J. Cole, Charlie Puth

The rapper's legacy continues to be proven

September 12, 2018
LA
Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

© Rich Fury/Getty Images

The incredibly sudden and unanticipated death of rapper Mac Miller has rocked not only the hip-hop community, but its effects have rippled across multiple genres, and even around the world.

Related: A Tribute to Mac Miller, Remembering the Rapper Who Shook up a Hip-Hop Generation

The Pittsburgh native started rapping at the age of 14 while still in high school. Check out this clip of Miller spitting for the first time, on-camera.

His first-ever album was Blue Slide Park, an homage to the Squirrel Hill park with an actual blue slide where the rapper grew up. Released on November 8, 2011, Blue Slide Park quickly debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and became certified Gold by the RIAA.

A makeshift memorial for late rapper Mac Miller appears at the corner of Fairfax and Melrose Avenues on September 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Miller died of a suspected overdose on Friday, September 7.
© Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

This past Tuesday, September 11, a community vigil was held at that same park to remember Mac, drawing thousands of family members, friends, and fans to show their love and support for the late-lyricist.

The rapper was at constant battle and had gone through relentless struggles with different drugs and even depression.

Fellow musician, Charlie Puth, says that he wishes he could've done more to help him.

"I don't get a lot of friends who come into my life who I hit it off with so quickly," the "Attention" singer says. They quickly grew to become good friends. The two talked just about every day, but still, Charlie feels like he didn't do enough to help Mac.

Watch Puth talk about their relationship in the full interview with E!, here.

One of Mac's most popular mixtapes, K.I.D.S (Kickin' Incredibly Dope Sh*t), had more than just a few tracks that affected our culture. It was an 18-track tape with songs like "Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza," "Knock Knock," "Good Evening," and "Senior Skip Day."

J. Cole also gave a tearful dedication to the late rapper.

At his KOD tour stop in Las Vegas on Friday, Cole dedicated his whole show to Miller. "KOD" of course stands for "Kids On Drugs," something that has very clearly hit close to home here. Mac Miller's last studio LP, Swimming, included contributions from Cole, who actually produced Mac's “Hurt Feelings” track.

Mac Miller's music has had an effect on seemingly just about everyone in the music industry and beyond. Hip-Hop artists and rappers like G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, Elton John, Khalid, Chance The Rapper, Drake and more have also paid their respects.

R.I.P., Malcolm James McCormick. May your music live forever.

"Enjoy the best things in ya life, 'cause you ain't gonna get to live it twice."

Mac Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's 'Take Back Your Music' Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City.
© Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tags: 
Mac Miller
Charlie Puth
Ariana Grande

Recent Podcast Audio
Battle Of The Tinder Dates 9-10-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Battle Of The Tinder Dates 9-10-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
How To Avoid Those Financial Fights In Marriage Mix 96.5 On Demand
Family Meeting: Zack and Mira and the Wedding Video Mix 96.5 On Demand
Keith From Papa Johns Joins The Morning Mix Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #6 - Geoff Sheen went through and mocked the WHOLE season for each team in the NFL and you won't like who he's picked for the best record in the NFL. Also, way to early Super Bowl picks. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes